COVID-19:Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami Announces Extra Salary For Doctors And Support Staff

Keeping in mind the surging number of Coronavirus cases in the country, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Tuesday announced a month's extra salary for Health Department employees, including doctors and support staff.

"Health Department workers like doctors, nurses and all those who attend to coronavirus patients will be given one month's extra salary," Palaniswami stated while addressing the State Assembly.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had also announced that Rs 1000 will be given to all ration card holders, free rice, sugar, and other essential commodities. "To avoid long queues, commodities will be issued on a token basis," he added. According to the latest Health Ministry numbers, Tamil Nadu has reported 15 positive cases of Coronavirus

Section 144 Imposed In Tamil Nadu

After addressing a high-level meeting with the top officials on Monday, Chief Minister Palaniswami said that restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed in the state till March 31 in the wake of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country. The order will come into effect from March 24 at 6 pm.

The Union ministry had advised the state to shut down Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Erode districts of Tamil Nadu, in the list of 75 district lists which the Union government mentioned and said that the state government may expand the list.

India witnesses surge in COVID-19 cases

According to the latest figure available on Tuesday, India has so far reported over 500 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, entailing a 79-patient increase over 24 hours. 10 people have so far died from COVID-19. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19.

(With inputs from ANI)