COVID: BJP Files Petition On Deaths Due To Oxygen Disruption, Names Maha Gov As Respondent

At a time when not just the number of COVID cases but also the number of fatalities is at an all-time high in Maharashtra, a congregation of the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders approached the Human Rights Commission to file a petition against the Thackeray government relating to fatalities resulting from the disruption of Oxygen supply. The details of fatalities on April 12 in Nalasopara, Thane, Aurangabad, and Nashik due to oxygen disruption, have been attached with the petition.

Kirit Somaiya, who was also part of the congregation took to his official Twitter handle to communicate the news. " We have filed a 105-page Petition on Deaths of COVID Patients due to disruption of Oxygen Supply with Human Rights Commission," he wrote adding that the Chairperson of the body has assured to consider the matter in priority. Elaborating on the death cases, he added, Details of death on April 12 in Nalasopara, Thane, Aurangabad, and Nashik have been added." He also made it clear that the Thackeray Sarkar has been made respondent.

V filed 105 page Petition on Deaths of COVID Patients due to disruption of Oxygen Supply with Human Rights Commision. Chairman assured to consider on priority. Details of Deaths 62 at Nalasopara on 12 April & Thane, Aurangabad, Nashik. Thackeray Sarkar is respondent @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/oTFYSDRfTj — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 16, 2021

Since the time, the deaths due to the alleged disruption of oxygen came to light, Somaiya has been quite vocal in expressing his concern and accusing the Thackeray government of the same. On Thursday, communicating the party's move of approaching the Human Rights Commission, he asserted that the deaths in Nalasopara and other region happened because the refilling of oxygen cylinders was delayed by 12 hours, which led to the non-availability of oxygen in the ICUs and subsequently the deaths.

62 #COVID Patients died at Nalasopara on 12 April in 8 Hours due to unavailability of Oxygen. The refilling of Oxygen Cylinders for 12 Hospitals was delayed by few hours resulted into non availability of Oxygen in ICU's.

We r filling Petition with Human Rights Commision tomorrow pic.twitter.com/LMw4h0nwZh — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 15, 2021

No reaction has, however, come from the side of the authority in this matter yet.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 61,695 fresh COVID-19 cases and 349 deaths, taking the caseload to 36,39,855 and the death toll to 59,153, as per the health department.

(Credits-KIRITSOMAIYA/TWITTER/AP)