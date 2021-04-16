Last Updated:

COVID: BJP Files Petition On Deaths Due To Oxygen Disruption, Names Maha Gov As Respondent

In view of the alleged death due to oxygen disruption, BJP approached the Human Rights Commission with a petition in which the Maha govt was named respondent.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
BJP

At a time when not just the number of COVID cases but also the number of fatalities is at an all-time high in Maharashtra, a congregation of the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders approached the Human Rights Commission to file a petition against the Thackeray government relating to fatalities resulting from the disruption of Oxygen supply. The details of fatalities on April 12 in Nalasopara, Thane, Aurangabad, and Nashik due to oxygen disruption, have been attached with the petition. 

Kirit Somaiya, who was also part of the congregation took to his official Twitter handle to communicate the news. " We have filed a 105-page Petition on Deaths of COVID Patients due to disruption of Oxygen Supply with Human Rights Commission," he wrote adding that the Chairperson of the body has assured to consider the matter in priority. Elaborating on the death cases, he added, Details of death on April 12 in Nalasopara, Thane, Aurangabad, and Nashik have been added." He also made it clear that the Thackeray Sarkar has been made respondent.

Since the time, the deaths due to the alleged disruption of oxygen came to light, Somaiya has been quite vocal in expressing his concern and accusing the Thackeray government of the same. On Thursday, communicating the party's move of approaching the Human Rights Commission, he asserted that the deaths in Nalasopara and other region happened because the refilling of oxygen cylinders was delayed by 12 hours, which led to the non-availability of oxygen in the ICUs and subsequently the deaths. 

READ | COVID-19: Centre asks states to make rational use of medical oxygen, ensure no wastage

No reaction has, however, come from the side of the authority in this matter yet. 

It is pertinent to mention here that on Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 61,695 fresh COVID-19 cases and 349 deaths, taking the caseload to 36,39,855 and the death toll to 59,153, as per the health department. 

(Credits-KIRITSOMAIYA/TWITTER/AP)

READ | COVID-19: PM Modi reviews status of oxygen availability amid supply shortage in 12 states
READ | Amid medical oxygen shortage, Centre directs MEA to import 50,000 MT from other nations
READ | COVID-19: Reliance Industries sending 100 tonnes oxygen from refineries amid shortage

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND