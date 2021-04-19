COVID Crisis: Goa CM Urges Maha Govt To Withdraw 'Places Of Sensitive Origin' Order

After the Maharashtra government named Goa, as one of the States in the list of five others as 'sensitive origin' amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant on April 19 took to his official Twitter handle and requested the Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray not to 'single out' States and withdraw the said declaration in 'public interest'.

In the tweet, outlining that it is a global pandemic, he also requested the CM to join in the 'combined fight' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

#COVID19 is a global pandemic. Let us put up a combined fight against this pandemic under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji. I urge @CMOMaharashtra not to single out states as ‘Places of Sensitive Origin’, and withdraw the said order in public interest. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) April 19, 2021

Maharashtra's 'sensitive origin' declaration

On April 19, Sunday, the Maharashtra government by an order signed by Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte declared six States - Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Delhi and NCR region, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand as the places of 'sensitive origin'. The people travelling from the aforementioned States will now need an RT-PCR negative test report within 48 hours of their train travel in a bid to curb the transmission of coronavirus in Maharashtra and to 'stop the influx of other COVID-19 variants from other locations', as per the order.

It is pertinent to mention here that all States declared as the places of 'sensitive origin' in the past few days have been reporting a steep rise in the number of cases. On Sunday, Kerala reported 18,257 cases, Goa reported 951 cases, Delhi reported 25,462 cases, Rajasthan reported 10,262 cases and Uttrakahand 2,630 cases. Maharashtra, on the other hand, tops the chart with 68,631 cases.

Meanwhile, for the fifth day straight, India breached the 2 lakh mark with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 fresh COVID-19 cases. With this, the cumulative count in the country has mounted to 1,50,61,919. The death toll has reached 1.78 lakh, with 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours.

(CREDITS-ANI/@OFFICEFUT/TWITTER/PIXABAY)