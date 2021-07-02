COVID Norms Goes For A Toss As Siddaramaiah Attends Wedding Of Congress MLA's Daughter

In a brazen violation of COVID norms, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attended the wedding of an MLA's daughter in the Davangere district which saw the participation of more people than what was permitted by the State government. The wedding saw a complete breach of social distancing norms as people gathered around Congress leader Siddaramaiah on his arrival at the marriage hall. In a video of former CM Siddaramaiah arriving at the wedding which has been accessed by Republic TV, guests can be seen swarming around the Congress leader with no social distancing maintained whatsoever.

As per reports, Siddaramaiah was attending the wedding of Congress MLA Ramappa's daughter in Davengere district where social distancing norms had gone for a toss. At present, the Karnataka government permits just 40 guests to be present for a wedding while the event attended by Siddaramaiah saw more than a hundred guests swarming the marriage hall.

Congress accuses Karnataka govt of underreporting COVID deaths

Accusing the Karnataka government of understating COVID-19 death figures, state Congress President DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that his party will draw up a list of people who have died during the pandemic. While the government's Coronavirus toll is over 35,000, the KPCC chief has claimed that more than three lakh people have died due to the disease.

"Death audit has to be done compulsorily, Whether you (government) will do it or someone else.. Congress party will go to every house and draw up a list (of those dead) and give it to you (govt). Those who died due to COVID this year and last year, we will make a list and are committed to getting them compensated," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Congress workers and leaders will visit every house, and in every gram panchayat and taluk panchayat level the party has appointed "Congress COVID warriors" for this purpose. "We have made our own application form for households that have not received COVID death certificates. Our workers will mount pressure on officials to issue certificates, which will be used to claim compensation from the government," he said referring to the massive month-long outreach program launched by the party that began today.

Karnataka's COVID situation

Karnataka on Thursday reported 3,203 new cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths, pushing the infection count to 28,47,013 and toll to 35,134, the health department said. The day also saw 14,302 discharges, taking the total recoveries to 27,46,544. Out of 3,203 new cases recorded today, 676 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 10,840 discharges and 18 deaths. Active cases were at 65,312. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.05 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.93 per cent.