'COVID-positive Uddhav Met People, Breached Norms': BJP's Tajinder Bagga Files Complaint

COVID-positive Uddhav Thackeray had a complaint registered against him for allegedly violating Covid protocols on Wednesday. In the complaint filed at Mumbai's Malabar Hill Police station by BJP's Tajinder Bagga, it was underlined that despite the news of the Maharashtra CM testing positive for COVID being confirmed by his aides, 'shocking visuals of him were seen in the evening on all television channels'.

Citing protocols for the pandemic, which restrict any infected person from physically meeting people, Bagga in the complaint accused Thackeray of violation. "I request you to file FIR against him," the BJP leader said in the complaint filed online, a copy of which was also shared on his Twitter handle.

Copy of complaint against @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/j7K3n7MjeF — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) June 22, 2022

Uddhav Thackeray & family vacate CM's residence, move to Matoshree

Uddhav Thackeray and his family vacated the official Maharashtra CM's residence earlier. He along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray, and sons Aaditya Thackeray and Tejas Thackeray were seen leaving the Varsha Bungalow amid chants of "Uddhav tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain" from his supporters.

The move came after his meeting with NCP's Sharad Pawar and Congress' Nana Patole, who had come to visit him after his passionate address via Facebook.

In the address, the Shiv Sena supremo expressed his dismay over his 'own people' turning against him and stated that he is ready to tender his resignation on one condition - that his fellow Shiv Sainiks face him and make the demand in person.

"We were in Opposition to the Congress and NCP for 25-30 years. But I am grateful that both Congress and NCP are supporting me today, they are saying we will stand by you. But it's my own people working with me for ages that are now questioning me. I am ready to resign as the Chief Minister and as the Shiv Sena chief if my own MLAs want it," proclaimed the CM.

In the aftermath of the MLC elections in Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. While the rebel MLAs have now been flown to Guwahati, they remain firm on their demand for Shiv Sena's exit from the MVA alliance. He claimed that the NCP and the Congress are 'ideologically different' parties, and alignment with them has done the party 'no good'.