COVID Scare: BJP President JP Nadda Postpones Bengal Visit Amid Rising Cases In Kolkata

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Kolkata, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has cancelled his forthcoming visit to West Bengal, as per the news agency ANI. He was scheduled to visit the state on January 9-10. The visit was scheduled as Municipal corporation elections are slated to be held on January 22 in Bidhan Nagar, Chandannagar, Asansol, and Siliguri. Asansol has the most seats among the four, with 106, followed by Siliguri with 47, Chandannagar with 43, and Bidhannagar with 41 wards.

In the recently concluded Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) emerged as the largest party, winning 134 out of 144 wards. With only three wards, the BJP emerged as the second-largest party in the polls. The Left and the Indian National Congress (INC) each won two wards, while others won three, as per ANI.

In view of the evolving Covid situation and rising number of new cases in Kolkata, BJP national president JP Nadda's scheduled visit to West Bengal on 9-10th January stands postponed, says the state's BJP unit. — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's daughter tests COVID positive

Meanwhile, as the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recovered from COVID-19, his daughter Sana Ganguly has now tested positive for Coronavirus. Reportedly, the former captain's daughter is currently under home isolation. Meanwhile, Dada tested negative for the virus on Friday, December 31, and was discharged from Kolkata's Woodland hospital. A senior health official stated that more than 100 doctors and other health workers at three different hospitals in Kolkata were tested positive for the COVID-19 on January 2.

According to PTI, 70 doctors from Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, 24 medical practitioners of Chittaranjan Seva Sadan and Shishu Sadan Hospital in Kalighat, as well as 12 doctors from the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology were found to be infected with the deadly virus.

Image: PTI