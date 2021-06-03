'COVID Vaccinations Is What People Need, Not Criticism Of Kejriwal': Manish Sisodia

Hours after BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the Kejriwal government for rising COVID-19 deaths in the national capital, Delhi Deputy CM said that the BJP government should talk about the vaccination drive in India rather than blaming the Delhi CM in its press conferences. He said that the BJP is in constant denial that all the states in India are facing a huge shortage of vaccines. Several vaccination centres have been shut in many states, claimed Sisodia. He claimed, "The Bharatiya Janata Party has neither any vision nor any capacity to run the COVID-19 vaccine drive in the country."

Manish Sisodia attacks Centre

He noted, "I expected that the government in its 15-minute press conference will reveal the vaccination strategy. They would talk about the upcoming consignment of Pfizer and other vaccines. I thought, they would talk about the vaccination drive for children. I was thinking that Sambit Patra ji will tell the country about the so-called package of 36 thousand crores which was announced for vaccination by the Central government. But, he only spoke about CM Arvind Kejriwal."

He added, "Vaccine was being made in the country for 8 months, where did the Modi government sell the vaccine of the children of this country? The Sambit Patra of BJP should answer these questions and not go away by condemning Kejriwal. There is a shortage across the country, only private hospitals are being given the vaccine. This country needs a vaccine right now. BJP should accept that they have destroyed the vaccination program."

India needs vaccine: Manish Sisodia

On Monday, Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP leaders "criticize and abuse" Arvind Kejriwal whenever he works for people. He had said, "BJP leaders have been criticizing and abusing Kejriwal because they want to cover up the failure of their government in vaccine management. But no matter how much they abuse, Kejriwal will continue to demand vaccines for the people of Delhi."

He claimed that the BJP cut off Delhi's medical oxygen supply and that Kejriwal was the one who fought to restore it in order to save lives. The BJP was preoccupied with "election management and image management" when it came to vaccine procurement, asserted Sisodia. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi is dedicated to vaccinating every Delhiite before the coronavirus's third wave arrives.

Picture Credit: PTI