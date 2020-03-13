No IPL In Delhi: Manish Sisodia Says 'big Events Banned In The Wake Of COVID-19 Outbreak'

In a big announcement, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister on Friday said that Delhi was strictly banning any large sports gatherings like the IPL in order to arrest the spread of the novel Coronavirus. India to date has reported atleast 75 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus as per figures by the Union Ministry of Health and Delhi has only reported 6.

While addressing a press brief Manish Sisodia said, "The main way to arrest the spread of the virus is to stop big social events. Especially in events like IPL, people will travel from all over the place. We have decided to ban such events. I request everyone to not wait for government guidelines in times like these. All of us have to come together to stop Coronavirus," he said.

'Social distancing best solution'

The deputy chief minister also spoke about how the biggest solution of this virus was social distancing. Taking the example of South Korea he said, "Around 30-31 people were infected.They isolated 30, the 31st wasn't and that man spread the virus to over 10,000 people."

"We have no idea who the carrier is. Just think in such gatherings one person can be a carrier. In the light of this, all big events, conferences, sports events will be banned in Delhi," he reiterated.

IPL 2020 to be behind closed doors?

This move by the Delhi government comes amidst continuous speculations of whether the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 would be cancelled in the wake of the epidemic. The onus of the decision has been put on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which might suffer a loss of ₹10,000 crores if IPL gets called off.

Another move that the BCCI is pondering over at this point will be to carry on with the IPL but without in-stadia spectators. According to a few reports that have surfaced, the BCCI may consider playing the IPL behind closed doors for the first fifteen days of the tournament.

