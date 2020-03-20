Piyush Goyal Lauds Citizens For Being 'discipline' & Maintaining Distance At Rly Counters

Amid the Coronavirus threat in the country, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted to show that people were being disciplined and engaging in appropriate social distancing even at crowded railway counters. The Railway authorities have marked spots on the ground, to avoid people from standing close to each other in ticket lines. The Railway Minister showed pictures of how people were actually following those lines and supporting the state's fight against the deadly virus.

"Passengers extending their support in the fight against the Coronavirus by keeping distance between each other at Ajmer railway station. This is the kind of discipline and restraint we need today, it will help to contain the virus and keep us safe," tweeted Piyush Goyal.

अजमेर रेलवे स्टेशन पर एक दूसरे के बीच मे फासला रखकर कोरोना वायरस के विरुद्ध लड़ाई में अपना सहयोग देते यात्री।



अजमेर रेलवे स्टेशन पर एक दूसरे के बीच मे फासला रखकर कोरोना वायरस के विरुद्ध लड़ाई में अपना सहयोग देते यात्री।

इसी प्रकार के अनुशासन और संयम की आज हमें आवश्यकता है, ये वायरस को फैलने और हमे सुरक्षित रखने में सहायता करेगा। #IndiaFightsCorona

Railway Rapid Response Team

Amid the surge in Coronavirus cases across the country, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday issued directives to constitute a six-member rapid response team from the Railway Board to coordinate the efforts of the Indian Railways across all zones. The decision was taken at the meeting over the railways' preparedness to contain the spread of COVID-19 in India.

Apart from that, railways have cancelled over 100s of trains in order to put an arrest on the social movement of people to curtail the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, all running trains are being regularly sanitised and cleaned. Emphasis on cleaning has also been intensified in lifts, escalators, handrailings alongside staircases etc. at stations as well. India has reported over 180 cases of the novel Coronavirus to date which has resulted in the death of four people.

