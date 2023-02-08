'Cow Hug Day' Instead Of Valentines On February 14? Animal Welfare Board Issues Appeal

The Animal Welfare Board has a special appeal to Indians this Valentine's Day. The Secretary of the Board on the directions of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying has appealed that February 14 be observed and celebrated as 'Cow Hug Day'.

"We all know that the Cow is the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy, sustains our life, and represents cattle wealth and biodiversity. It is known as ‘Kamdhenu’ and ‘Gaumata’ because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity,” read the appeal.

'Therefore, all cow lovers...'

Stressing on Vedic traditions that are on the verge of extinction induced by the ‘impact of western culture’ over time, the board stated, “Due to the progress of western culture over time. The dazzle of western civilisation has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten.”

The appeal further read, "In view of the immense benefit of the cow, hugging with cow will bring emotional richness and hence will increase our individual & collective happiness. Therefore, all cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day, keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy."