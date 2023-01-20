CPI Against 'one India, One Election'

The CPI opposes the proposal of 'One India-One Election' formula, as it is impossible to implement the system in the country, said R Mutharasan, secretary of the CPI Tamil Nadu unit, on Friday. He told reporters here that the pressure mounted by the Centre made the Tamil Nadu government revise and increase the electricity tariff. Further, the CPI is insisting on the State government to make permanent contract labourers working in various departments including in the local bodies.

Regarding the Union government, he said law and order was deteriorating in the BJP-ruled States, and that the BJP would be defeated in almost all the States in the 2024 Parliamentary election. Speaking about the byelection to Erode east constituency, Mutharasan said the State-level CPI functionaries and also from other States would participate in the campaign for the DMK alliance candidate who is from the Congress party.

