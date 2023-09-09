CPI Blames Jagan Reddy Government For Chandrababu Naidu's Arrest

K Ramakrishna, secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Andhra Pradesh, denounced Nara Chandrababu Naidu's detention by the state agency CID, on Saturday. Naidu is the former Chief Minister of the state and also the national president of the principal opposition party in the state, Telugu Desam Party.

The Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detained the former CM for involvement in the purported skill development scam case. In 2021, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed regarding the matter.

"Police can take action by giving advance notice, if any. But why is it necessary for the police to go and create a ruckus in the middle of the night? Detaining TDP leaders across the state is evil. CID is acting aggressively towards the guide. This is the culmination of Jagan’s government and harassment of the opposition," K Ramakrishna said.

Police encountered pushback from TDP members as they reached Nandyal early this morning to arrest the TDP Chief. During Naidu's arrest which was preceded by a five-hour-long high tension, there was a little altercation between law enforcement and CB Naidu’s supporters.

N Chandrababu Naidu, who was detained on suspicion of corruption on Saturday morning, claimed that the CID did not provide him with sufficient information before detaining him and refused to provide him with any supporting evidence.

Before the police arrested him, Naidu spoke with reporters and said, “I did not commit any malpractice or corruption. CID arrested me without any proper information, and I asked them to show the evidence, but they refused to show it and attached my name to the FIR without my role.”

Andhra Pradesh | "I did not commit any malpractice or corruption. CID arrested me without any proper information and I asked them to show the evidence but they refused to show and attached my name to the FIR without my role," says Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu… https://t.co/gL1NJQFrqg pic.twitter.com/XCSogA8CeC — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Authorities began deploying substantial police personnel in multiple buses in Kurnool, Nandyal, and Anantapur districts at midnight on Friday in connection with criminal matters involving wrongdoing in the AP Skill Development Corporation. The police arrived at Mr. Naidu's campaign car, which was parked at a Nandyal function venue, at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday. Before telling the NSG guards about their mission, the police rapidly apprehended all the TDP members who were encircling Naidu's vehicle. When Naidu got out of the car, the CID officers gave him the arrest warrant and asked him to acknowledge it.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | TDP supporters staged a protest at Peddagadili BRTS road in Visakhapatnam today against the arrest of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. They also raised slogans against YSRCP and CM YS Jagan Reddy.



The protestors were later detained by the… pic.twitter.com/lPZXcoHLUh — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

In the case, which involves more than Rs 250 crore, Naidu has been identified as the primary suspect.

The FIR report's specifics as well as other information were sent to Naidu's attorneys, who also wanted prima facie proof because the former chief minister's name was not mentioned in the FIR report.

The former Andhra Chief Minister has been accused of criminal conspiracy, deceit, and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property, among other offences.

Details said that Naidu was sent to Nandyal Hospital for a checkup. However, because he refused to travel to the hospital, his medical examination was done at a camp.

Naidu was transported by road from Nandyal to Vijayawada. Police were supposed to take him on the flight, according to earlier reports.

As a preventative measure for ensuring law and order in the state, the State Police also detained a number of party leaders, including Nara Lokesh Naidu, son of former CM Chandrababu Naidu.