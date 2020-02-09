CPI (M) Demands Transparency And Public Engagement On Central Vista Reconstruction

In a major development, the Communist Party of India-M (CPI) has demanded the Central Government to provide all the information about the proposed project for the redevelopment of Central Vista of Delhi. The CPI (M)'s political bureau has issued a statement saying that apart from ordinary citizens, the project will have the greatest impact on Parliament, so it is necessary that the government should discuss it as such historical and important proposals need to be properly discussed.

Statement issued by CPI (M)

The Political Bureau of the CPI(M) called upon the BJP government to lift the veil from the proposed project of the redevelopment of the Central Vista in Delhi, stating that apart from the citizens, it is the Parliament that will get most affected. The release further stated that it is imperative that the Government must discuss the details of the project in the current ongoing budget session of the Parliament.

Taking to his Twitter, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury shared the official press release which stated that the government must know that the land in consideration for the Central Vista belongs to the people, and the government is just the custodian. The Supreme Court has already laid it down in the 2G spectrum allocation case, the precise definition of natural resources and the limits to the manner of government intervention.

Furthermore, the release added that it is the responsibility of the Government to provide certain facts to the Parliament and the public before going any further with the project.

