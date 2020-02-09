The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

CPI (M) Demands Transparency And Public Engagement On Central Vista Reconstruction

Politics

CPI (M) has demanded the Central Government to provide all the information about the proposed project for the redevelopment of Central Vista of Delhi.

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
CPI

In a major development, the Communist Party of India-M (CPI) has demanded the Central Government to provide all the information about the proposed project for the redevelopment of Central Vista of Delhi. The CPI (M)'s political bureau has issued a statement saying that apart from ordinary citizens, the project will have the greatest impact on Parliament, so it is necessary that the government should discuss it as such historical and important proposals need to be properly discussed.

READ: Govt is all set to redevelop the Parliament Central Vista by 2022

READ: Central Vista makeover: Cabinet secy asks ministries to provide staff details by Jan 15

Statement issued by CPI (M)

The Political Bureau of the CPI(M) called upon the  BJP government to lift the veil from the proposed project of the redevelopment of the Central Vista in Delhi, stating that apart from the citizens, it is the Parliament that will get most affected. The release further stated that it is imperative that the Government must discuss the details of the project in the current ongoing budget session of the Parliament. 

Taking to his Twitter, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury shared the official press release which stated that the government must know that the land in consideration for the Central Vista belongs to the people, and the government is just the custodian. The Supreme Court has already laid it down in the 2G spectrum allocation case, the precise definition of natural resources and the limits to the manner of government intervention. 

Furthermore, the release added that it is the responsibility of the Government to provide certain facts to the Parliament and the public before going any further with the project.  

 

READ: Heights of new buildings under Central Vista redevelopment will be lower than India Gate

READ: Ahmedabad-based firm to redesign Parliament building, Central Vista

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RAJ THACKERAY VISITS SIDDHIVINAYAK
RAJINIKANTH'S PARTY LAUNCH IN MAY?
GAURAV BHATIA ON CONG WITH KEJRIWAL
WOMEN ASSAULTED AT DU’S GARGI FEST
SANDEEP DIKSHIT BLAMES SENIOR NETAS
LEE DISMISSES YUVRAJ SINGH