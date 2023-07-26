CPI General Secretary D Raja Faints During Demonstration In Chennai; Rushed To Hospital

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja while participating in a demonstration in Chennai fell unconscious on Tuesday. Shook by the incident, the cadre immediately carried him to his car and rushed him to Stanley Government Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

As a retaliation to the ongoing violence in Manipur and particularly condemning the fact that women were stripped naked and paraded while being molested has triggered protests throughout the country. All opposition parties in the country have taken it to the roads condemning the BJP Government in the state of Manipur and the center's failure to contain the violence and for not being able to safeguard the women.

In one such protest in Chennai, which was held by Raja, a huge crowd gathered to demonstrate their opposition and angst against the happenings of Manipur. Raja, who participated and led the protests, even raised slogans along with his party cadre against the BJP government.

Following the protests, a press conference was organized and D Raja was expected to speak. Right when he arrived at the press meet, D Raja suddenly fell unconscious and fainted right there.

Doctors said he was still under treatment and would hopefully recover at the earliest.

