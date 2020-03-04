The Debate
CPI-M Calls For Separating Census From NPR; Says Clubbing The Two Is 'illegal'

Politics

Last week, the Bihar State government (an ally of the BJP in the Centre) also passed a resolution preventing the implementation of NPR in the state. 

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
CPI-M

The Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI-M) on Wednesday stated that it is necessary to separate the collection of data for census operations from the National Population Register (NPR). The party added that the two should not be legally clubbed together.

READ: 'Considering Resolution Against NRC, No Issue With NPR', Says Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

CPI-M asks for separating Census and NPR

The remarks were made in a statement on Wednesday, which read "The Census operations are constitutionally mandated to be conducted every decade, while the NPR figures in the Rules framed under the Citizenship Amendment Act of 2003.  Hence, legally they should not be clubbed together. The CPI(M) reiterates its understanding that the NPR data will be automatically used for preparing the National Register of Citizens. Crores of people, whose names may not figure in the NRC, will be then subjected to undue harassment and victimization to prove that they are Indian citizens by furnishing documents. A pilot study conducted earlier has shown that only 43% of Indian citizens had any documentary proof."

READ: Andhra Pradesh Govt Requests Central Govt To Revert To 2010 Version Of NPR

The remarks come a day after the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the State government has requested the Union Government to reverse the proposed National Population Register (NPR) to the 2010 version. In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, CM Reddy stated that the minorities in his state were feeling insecure because of the new version of the Bill and that his party had decided to send the request to the Central government after elaborate discussions. He went on to add that the resolution in this regard will be passed soon in the State Assembly.

READ: Centre Discussing NPR With States

Last week, the Bihar State government (an ally of the BJP in the Centre) also passed a resolution preventing the implementation of NPR in the state. Until now, Bihar, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry have passed resolutions to prevent implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Budget session of Telangana Assembly will begin on March 6 and the Assembly is expected to pass a resolution blocking the CAA.

READ: 'Coordination Panel To Study NPR Issues In Maha': Uddhav Thackeray Switches Stance Again

First Published:
