CPI-M Demands Pragya Thakur's Expulsion From Parliament

CPI(M) senior polit bureau member Brinda Karat has come down heavily on Pragya Thakur for her infamous statement "Godse a bigger patriot than Gandhiji" saying the removal from Defense Committee was not enough and demanded her expulsion from Parliament.

'People of Bhopal would absolutely be shocked'

"She has no place in Parliament. She has to be expelled from Parliament. Expelling her from defence Committee is not enough. BJP should take the step and expel her from Parliament. She is a BJP member and elected on Lotus symbol. Therefore, it is those who got her ticket and got her elected should remove her from Parliament. People of India cannot tolerate such people in Parliament. I am sure people of Bhopal would be absolutely shocked with this," Karat told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

She pointed out that it was not the first time Pragya Thakur has made such a statement. "When she had made such a statement earlier, the PM of India had said that he will not forgive her. That 'not forgiving' took the form of keeping her at the defence committee. So instead of not forgiving and punishing her, you reward a person like her, a person who is accused of terror is put in a defence committee's standing committee. It is a shame. And now that she has repeated the offence, why is she still a member of Parliament? A person who is terror accused believes the first terrorist of India Nathuram Godse was a patriot is the standard of BJP. Let BJP keep her in the party. But it's not the standard of the Parliament."

She further added: "It is not only a matter of BJP, which is party based on utter hypocrisy. Their leader says something and they do something entirely different. Everybody knows that. They don't care about the Constitution. They don't care about Parliamentary protocols. She has no place in Parliament."

