CPI-M Denounces Vandalism On Sets Of 'Ashram 3'; Calls It 'attack On Constitution'

Condemning the attack on the sets of the web series ‘Ashram’ and Film Director Prakash Jha in Bhopal, the Communist Party Of India (Marxist) on Monday said that the attack by Bajrang Dal members is an attack on the freedom of expression as well as on the Constitution of India.

Denouncing the attack in Madhya Pradesh, where the members of Bajrang Dal ransacked the sets and attacked director Prakash Jha after accusing him of hurting Hindu sentiments, the DMP CPI (M) general secretary Jaswinder Singh called the assault ‘unfortunate’ and alleged that the government was unable to protect the values of the constitution which they swore to abide by.

As per PTI, Jaswinder Singh, in a statement, said, ''Unfortunately, the government, which had taken an oath to protect the Constitution was ripping it to pieces''.

CPI leader condemns attack on sets of 'Ashram 3'; calls it attack on constitution & freedom of expression

Jaswinder Singh alleged that the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is giving patronage to the Sangh Parivar in the state and that religious groups like Bajrang Dal are indulging in criminal and objectionable activities. He said,

The criminal and objectionable activities of the Sangh Parivar under the patronage of the BJP government were on the rise in Madhya Pradesh. The incident was not just condemnable but worrisome as well.

The CPI (M) leader further alleged that MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra's statement of defending the attack and perpetrators was further extending the dispute, encouraging the unsocial elements to continue further.

Earlier on Monday, BJP leader and MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said that he supported the Bajrang Dal's demand that the name of the web series be changed from 'Ashram' to something else as it hurt Hindu sentiments.

However, he also said that he considers the ransacking as a wrong act. As per Jaswinder Singh, BJP’s Mishra has challenged the Censor Board (Censor Board of Film Certificate) by stating that producers and filmmakers must notify authorities about unacceptable content or scenes in their stories before obtaining permission to shoot in the state. Mishra had said,

We are going to issue a permanent guideline following the dispute over the shooting of Ashram-3. Now, (the producer-director) will need to show the script of the story to the administration before seeking permission, if they are going to shoot objectionable scenes which hurt the sentiments of any religion.

After accusing producer-director Prakash Jha of representing Hindus incorrectly, Bajrang Dal demonstrators attacked the sets where the third season of web series 'Ashram' was being shot.

With PTI Inputs

Image: Twitter/ PTI/ ANI