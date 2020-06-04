CPI-M Writes To Himachal Governor, Alleges Corruption In Purchase Of Medical Items

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has written to Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya asking him to intervene in the alleged corruption in the purchase of health-related items, equipment, and medicines in Health department of the state during the health crisis.

"As there is prima facie evidence to establish the failure of the government to prevent corruption in the purchase of vital health equipment necessary to prevent the spread of the virus, we request you to intervene under the special powers bestowed on your honourable office by the Constitution of India to direct the government on specific issues," the letter read.

The CPIM has urged the Governor to direct the State government on the corruption cases in the health department which are being investigated by the vigilance department to be handed over to the High Court for further investigation. The cases pertain to the purchase of medical equipment and items required during the COVID-19 crisis such as PPEs, masks, sanitisers, medications, etc.

In the letter, CPIM has also urged the Governor to direct the government to place all fund collections under the public domain which they have received to fight the COVID-19 crisis.

"To advice the Government to constitute an Ethical Committee for approval of all medical equipment purchased for dealing with COVID19 as mandated per the Medical Devices Rules, 2017 and abiding by the guidelines of the Drug Controller General of India in relation to items which fall within its purview," it added.

Himachal Pradesh has reported a considerably low number of COVID-19 cases as compared to other states in the country. Himachal Pradesh has reported only 345 COVID-19 cases, of which 140 have been cured and discharged while 5 have succumbed to the virus. The state has 200 active COVID-19 cases as of June 3, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With ANI inputs)