Brinda Karat Slams Modi-Shah Govt, Says 'CAA-NRC-NPR Are Trishul-attack On The Country'

Condemning the Citizenship Amendment Act, CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat in the national capital on Thursday accused the Modi-led government of introducing 'a Trishul attack on the heart of India'. "The Trishul attack includes the CAA, NRC, NPR", the CPI-M leader added. She further accused the Centre of trying to suppress all kinds of dissent because of lack of public support. "Have you ever heard that a national capital is locked down like this?" Brinda Karat questioned.

CPI(M) leaders detained

CPI(M) leaders including general secretary Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained by Delhi Police on Thursday for staging protests against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). In a crackdown against protests over CAA, the government issued prohibitory orders in several parts of Delhi. However, defying Section 144, protesters in masses marched at Delhi's Red Fort. Delhi Police had denied permissions to the Left parties to hold protests in the national capital, citing law and order situation.