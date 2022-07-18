CPI (M) Leader Isaac Receives ED Notice; Says He Won't Be Able To Make It On Tuesday

Senior CPI(M) leader and former Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac on Monday said he has received summons of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by email and accused the central agency of "leaking it to some journalists" before reaching it to his hands.

Isaac also expressed his inability to appear before the probe agency on Tuesday, saying that he has to attend three classes at a party-run institute in Thiruvananthapuram.

It was reported on Sunday that the ED has served notice on Isaac seeking his appearance before it in connection with its probe into alleged violations in the financial dealings of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) when he was the Kerala Finance Minister in the previous LDF government. Isaac then had denied it, saying that he had not yet received any notice from the central agency.

Later in the day, in a Facebook post, Isaac confirmed that he has received an email, directing him to appear before the ED with the account book and other documents.

He said that the notice was said to be sent to his address in Kalavoor, Alappuzha, where he had lived 15 years ago.

"I did not receive it even when it was leaked to some journalists," Isaac said, alleging that there was something fishy.

The CPI(M) central committee member said he would not be able to appear before the ED on Tuesday as he has to attend three classes at the EMS Academy in Thiruvananthapuram. He said the decision regarding his appearance before the probe agency will be decided by the party after a discussion.

Talking to reporters earlier in the day, Isaac accused the Centre of 'misusing' the central investigating agencies for 'political gains'.

Terming the ED notice to him as a 'political move', Isaac said, "The BJP government at the Centre is misusing all investigation agencies for their political gains. Before the last election, the ED, the CAG and even the Income Tax department was after the KIIFB. Then what happened? KIIFB is the primary agency of the state government for financing large and critical infrastructure projects and had last year raised Rs 2,150 crore through its debut masala bond issue as part of its plan to mobilise Rs 50,000 crore to fund large and critical infrastructure projects in the southern state.

Isaac also detailed the positive impact of KIIFB in the state.

"The government schools have been modernised, people are witnessing changes in our government hospitals and our roads are being repaired one by one. The Transgrid project will be completed by this year end, there is no shortage of electricity and the KFON is nearing completion," he said.

The Left leader alleged that the BJP was "rattled" by Kerala's achievements through KIIFB.

"We are executing tasks which were considered impossible and this has rattled the BJP. Their attitude is to handover the infrastructure development to the corporates. But if we do, then they (corporates) will expect returns. Do we need toll plazas on our roads? Are we ready to pay exorbitant charges at hospitals and hefty fees at schools due to renovations and modern facilities?," Isaac asked.

This is an alternative, a Kerala model, Isaac pointed out.

During the campaign for the state assembly elections last year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had criticised the functioning of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), alleging that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has flayed its financial dealings.

She had also termed as "questionable" the operation of KIIFB.

