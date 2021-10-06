CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem on October 5 wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the immediate removal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra from the Union Cabinet following the Lakhimpur violence. Kareem stated, that Kumar Mishra must be dismissed “in the light of his direct involvement in the attack against farmers”. Violence broke out in Lakhimpur when a jeep allegedly ran over eight people including four farmers, leading to their death. Farmers have claimed that Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra was behind the wheels of the jeep. The claim, however, has been refuted both by Ashish Mishra and Ajay Mishra.

In his letter, Kareem stated that the farmers were demonstrating peacefully against the Centre’s three farm laws, enactment of a law on MSP, and various other demands in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh when the vehicle ran over them. Several eyewitnesses claimed that Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra alias Monu was sitting in the car that speeded on to the protesting farmers. An FIR was later lodged by the Uttar Pradesh Police on a complaint filed by a native of Bahraich district Jagjit Singh who alleged that the entire incident was a "conspiracy" plotted by the minister and his son, PTI reported. The FIR alleged that "provocative" statements of the Union minister of state for home had spurred the farmers' protest, which witnessed violence claiming the lives of at least eight.

Ajay Mishra, Ashish Mishra deny involvement

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Ashish Mishra asserted that he was not present at the site of the incident, as was continuously being claimed by the Opposition. Ashish said that he was in fact in his village, taking part in a Dangal, the evidence of which he said he had. In a message to those who have registered an FIR against him, Ashish said 'Truth will come out, exuding full faith in the Uttar Pradesh and the Central police.

"I was not there on the site of the incident, and I have evidence for the same. I was in my village- Balbirpur where an event of Dangal was organised. I was there from morning till late in the evening- until the event was over," Ashish Mishra said, adding that over 3,000 people had taken part in the event. "They were all recording videos. We have enough proof with us to prove that I was not there," he said. Furthermore, Ajay Mishra also made it clear that neither he nor his son Ashish was present at the site of the incident. "There is no evidence. It is very clear from photographs, the presence of thousands of people, CDR, and location of the phone establishes that neither my son nor I was at the site. We have no problems with any probe," the Union Minister had said.