CPI-M Objects Delimitation Commission Report On J&K, 'Not In Frame Of The Constitution'

CPI-M's M Y Tarigami, rejecting the release of J&K's delimitation commission report on May 5 said the constitution had freezed the delimitation process, however, the party has already knocked the doors of the court in the matter. Commenting on the addition of six additional seats in Jammu and one seat in Kashmir, Tarigami objected saying this wasn't done keeping the census as a base.

The commission was formed after the abrogation of the Article 370 by the central government to decide on the number of constituencies for the Assembly, Parliamentary elections and renewed boundaries of the constituencies to conduct fresh elections.

Tarigami outrightly denounced the commission report and said,

"Our major concern is that this is not under the frame of the constitution. The entire process of the delimitation was freezed by the constitution and thus it's hard to understand why was it conducted. Moreover under the delimitation exercise, six seats have been added in Jammu and one seat in Kashmir, which is not as per the census data,"

Republic accesses Delimitation Commission report

The report with the proposals to restrcuture the constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir was accessed by the Republic TV hours after the signatures of the panel members were inscribed on the report.

As Jammu and Kashmir has been treated as a single region for the purpose of delimitation, all the five parliamentary constituencies will have an equal number of assembly seats, the report stated.

The report has proposed five Parliamentary seats, with Ladakh being excluded and J&K considered as a single entity. The five constituencies include - Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag-Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu. None of these seats have been earmarked for the SC, ST.

As far as the number of assembly seats are concerned, the report has suggested an increase in the total number of seats. The seat count in Jammu has been raised from 37 to 43, whereas in Kashmir one extra seat has been suggested, which takes the total number of seats in the region from 46 to 47.

For the first time, seven seats have been proposed for Scheduled Caste (SC) and nine seats have been proposed for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

IMAGE: PTI