CPI (M) Slams Oath-taking Ceremony In Maharashtra Calls It "political Immorality"

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has issued a statement calling out the manner in which the oath was taken on Saturday morning in Maharashtra as "political immorality". The CPI-M have also slammed the BJP and said that the party can stoop to any level in order to grab power. This comes after a massive political shocker shook the whole state of Maharashtra on Saturday morning as Devendra Fanavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as the CM and deputy CM in the state.

CPI-M's statement

CPI-M politburo said in a statement that "The political immorality of the BJP has reached its nadir. The clandestine manner in which the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra have been sworn in shows the extent to which the BJP can stoop to grab power. This is in line with what they have done earlier in Goa, Karnataka, northeastern states, etc". The party said it is "unfortunate that both the Constitutional authorities - President's office and the Governor's office - have been misused to achieve their political purpose. The future developments shall be closely watched”.

Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra

In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM.

After takingoath, Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah Ji for giving me the opportunity for serving the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good a state like Maharashtra be under President's rule for so long. Hence I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

Ajit Pawar after taking oath as Deputy CM of Maharastra

Ajit Pawar after taking the oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra said, "From result day to this day no party was able to form a Government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable Government."

