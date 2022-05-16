CPI (M) Targets Ranas Over Hanuman Chalisa Recitation, Says 'they Wanted To Disturb Peace'

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday waded into the Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra, welcoming the MVA Government's action against Independent MP-MLA couple Navneet, and Ravi Rana. Speaking to ANI, former Lok Sabha MP and CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Subhashini Ali remarked that the crackdown on the Rana couple had nothing to do with Hanuman Chalisa, but their attempt to use it as a 'pretext to create social unrest'.

"BJP does not know Hindutva. They are misusing Hindutva. It is a good thing that the Rana couple was punished. The cases that have been slapped against certain people in Maharashtra have nothing to do with Hanuman Chalisa, but their violation of law and order and their attempt to use it as an excuse to announce that they will visit certain places where a security situation could be created," said Ali.

She added, "The most interesting thing is, that when they (Rana couple) were asked to recite Hanuman Chalisa, they had to refer to the book to recite it. They were using Hanuman Chalisa to create social unrest."

Navneet, Ravi Rana gagged under Sedition

Amid the loudspeaker row in Maharashtra following MNS chief Raj Thackeray's May 4 ultimatum, high-voltage drama unfolded outside Navneet Rana's house on April 23, after she vowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'. Following this, Shiv Sena workers staged a massive protest in front of Navneet Rana's house in Mumbai, after which, the duo called off their drive to the CM's residence.

However, instead of dispersing the mob of workers gathered outside the Rana residence, the Mumbai Police arrested Navneet and Ravi Rana based on a complaint filed under Section 153A of the IPC by Shiv Sainiks. Charges of Sedition were also added, and the couple spent nearly a fortnight in jail before being granted bail by the Mumbai Sessions Court.

In a concurrent development, the demand to re-examine the provisions of 'Sedition' reached the Supreme Court, during which the Rana couple's arrest was also cited. After the Centre expressed its desire to 'shed its colonial baggage', the top court asked the Union and state governments to 'restrain from registering any FIR, continuing any investigation or taking any coercive measures by invoking Section 124A of IPC' till the law is reconsidered.