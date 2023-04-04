CPI (ML)-L Chief Alleges, Communal Clashes In Bihar Was Attempt To Turn State Into Gujarat

Terming the recent communal clashes that erupted in Bihar Sharif and Sasaram during Ram Navami as “direct challenge to good governance in Bihar”, CPI(ML)-L leader Dipankar Bhattacharya on Tuesday lambasted the BJP for what he said was an attempt to “turn Bihar into Gujarat”.

Talking to PTI, Bhattacharya, general secretary, CPI(ML) which supports the `Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance government) in Bihar from outside, said the recent clashes underlined the need for opposition unity to oust the BJP in the forthcoming general elections in 2024.

“Communal clashes that took place in Bihar Sharif and Sasaram during the Ram Navami festivities are a direct challenge to the good governance in Bihar.

“All non-BJP parties have to come together and show their strength and capacity to end fascist and communal rule of the NDA government in the country. Opposition unity is a must to defeat BJP and oust the Modi government from power,” the communist leader said.

Bhattacharya said the recent communal clashes in both districts in the state clearly “indicate that BJP is now trying to turn Bihar into Gujarat ahead of the 2024 general election.

“The language used by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, during his speech at Hisua in Nalanda on Sunday is highly deplorable. They (BJP) are trying to set the same narrative in Bihar which they did in Gujarat.” He said he and his party MLAs would meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar either on Tuesday or Wednesday and discuss issues concerning the current situation.

Bhattacharya, said, “The administration should have been more proactive. Had the district administration/police collected actionable and effective intelligence ahead of the festival, such clashes would have been avoided”.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police on Tuesday claimed that normalcy has been restored in Bihar Sharif and Sasaram.

According to a tweet by the Bihar police on Tuesday, “Normalcy has been restored in both towns…the situation is completely under control. Police are keeping a close watch on social media to stop rumour-mongering”.

Till Monday, 173 people were arrested in connection with the incidents in Bihar Sharif and Sasaram, they said. The state administration has also suspended internet services in both districts following clashes on Saturday and Sunday.

More than 26 companies of additional security forces - Bihar Special Armed Police , Sashastra Seema Bal , Indo-Tibetan Border Police , Rapid Action Force - have been deployed at different places of the two districts.

Vehicles, houses and shops were torched and several people injured in communal flare-ups reported in both towns on March 30 and March 31.