CPI MP Asks Centre To Extended Deadline For Public Views On Forest Conservation Act

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswasam wrote to Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Thursday demanding the deadline for public views on proposed revisions to the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, to be extended. The purpose of the letter was to request an extension of the deadline for public comments on proposed revisions to the Forest Conservation Act of 1980, which had been made public by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change.

"It is critical to extending the deadline for this subject since it directly affects the lives of India's indigenous people and the conservation of extremely valuable natural resources, the letter noted. "At present, a mere 15 days time has been given for the same," the letter read.

Viswam added that it was also crucial to note that the Ministry made no significant effort to make this consultation public, as there was no formal news announcement about it.

"Furthermore, the proposed revisions were only available in English for the time being. As you are aware, the Forest (Conservation) Act affects more than just English-speaking communities, and as such, the proposed revisions must be made available in at least the 22 official languages listed in our Constitution's VIII Schedule", Viswam's letter read.

He went on to say claim that as the matter was a subject directly affecting the lives of India's indigenous and tribal populations, it was critical that local consultation meetings be held in places with a largely indigenous and tribal population.

"I believe that these practices must be undertaken for all public consultations proposed by the Centre so as to increase the participation of the public in the democratic process," he said.

According to the letter, citizen engagement was the core of every successful democracy, and it was incumbent upon the government to ensure that democracy was more than just a phrase, but was truly fulfilled via deliberate intervention and principled governance. He urged that the period for public comments be extended by at least 12 weeks after the proposed revisions have been made available in all 22 official languages.

