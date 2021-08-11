CPI MP Claims Centre 'acting Like Taliban, Turned Parliament Into Battle' Amid Oppn Ruckus

CPI MP Binoy Viswam made a shocking remark on Wednesday as he drew a comparison between the BJP government and the 'Taliban' amid the Opposition's ruckus in the Parliament. The CPI leader along with several other Opposition MPs was miffed over the passing of the 'General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021' which aims to provide greater private participation in the public sector insurance companies.

The Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday without discussion amid protests by the Opposition MPs. The parties demanded that the Bill be referred to a Select Committee of the House. Accusing the BJP of not following parliamentary norms and "bulldozing" the legislation, CPI's Binoy Viswam said the government is like the "Taliban of India".

"They (BJP) have made the Parliament a military battle. They used women as a human shield. They are like the Taliban of India. We are ashamed of them and the fight will continue outside the Parliament. The Insurance Bill is antinational, anti-worker, and anti-democratic," the Communist leader told the media after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned.

The 'General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021' had been passed in the Lok Sabha on August 3. It was moved for tabled for passing by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In protest against the bill, opposition members entered the well of the House, and some of them were seen tearing papers.

The Bill seeks to amend the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act, 1972, which was enacted to nationalize all private companies undertaking general insurance business in India.

Monsoon Session of Parliament concludes

Both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha were adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days ahead of the schedule, owing to the continuous 'interruptions'. Opposition MPs concluded the Monsoon Session on a bitter note, unleashing chaos in the both Houses of the Parliament.

The Lok Sabha session commenced on July 19 and 17 Sittings were held during this time and 20 significant bills were passed in this time, with a record of only 22% productivity. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha recorded a productivity of 28% throughout the 17 sittings.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla addressed the constant disruptions by the opposition which led to the fall in the productivity of the Monsoon session saying that the citizens expected parliament to function as a temple of democracy. Meanwhile, chaotic scenes in the Rajya Sabha forced Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to break down while addressing the House on Wednesday. Anguished by the behaviour of opposition members, Naidu condemned the stalling of Parliament proceedings.