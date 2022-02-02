CPI MP Seeks Centre's Stand On Inclusion Of 'marital Rape' As Offence Under IPC

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Vishwam has sought the Centre's stand on the issue of Marital Rape. Vishwam tabled the question in the upper house for an oral answer and it comes at a time when the Delhi High Court is hearing a series of petitions seeking the criminalisation of marital rape. The CPI MP is seeking an answer from the Ministry of Women and Child Development and has asked if the Union government has taken any position regarding the inclusion of ''marital rape'' as an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Moreover, he has also questioned whether the government has acknowledged the prevalence of rape/sexual abuse within marriages. Additionally, Vishwam has also asked if the Centre has undertaken any study or research regarding the same and if any steps have been taken to address the issue. Apart from these questions, the CPI leader has also raised the question about the total number of domestic violence crisis centres run by the Government or in partnership with civil society organisations.

'Making marital rape a punishable offence would amount to creation of a new offence': Delhi HC

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Justice C Harishankar of the Delhi High Court expressed his prima facie view on the issue and remarked that "making marital rape a punishable offence would amount to the creation of a new offence". On the other hand, Advocate Karuna Nundy argued that "conjugal rights end where bodily integrity begins".

“Prima facie, I cannot see how we are not creating a new offence by striking down Exception 2. If we are then the entire parameter of discussion changes,” he said

"The conjugal right begins and ends at cohabitation, rest is expectation. A denial of this expectation is a perfectly fair ground for divorce...There is an expectation and an in-principle agreement, it may even be an agreement to agree. No wife is saying that when I am ill or exhausted or menstruating that I hereby and forever consent to sexual intercourse. And that if you have intercourse with me, that will be something else, a lesser offence or not called a rape. That it will be akin to slapping or pinching of the posterior," said Advocate Karuna Nundy

Meanwhile, the High Court has been repeatedly asking the Centre to clear its stand on the criminalisation of marital rape. However, the Centre has constantly sought time stating that the issue is in the consultative process and would need time. The HC told the Centre that there are only two ways to conclude the issue - either a legislative route or a court decision.

“You need to make up your mind, there are only two ways of closing this issue. One is the legislative route, other is a court decision. There is no third way. You tell us if you want to stick to the position that you have taken in the counter (affidavit) or you will change it. If you want to change it, you must let us know,” a bench of justices Rajiv Shakdher and C Hari Shankar told the counsel for the Centre

The high court’s remarks come after the Centre earlier said that it was taking a relook at its earlier stand. “The learned solicitor general had said that we will be relooking at the affidavit. These are affidavits quite back in point in time in 2015-2017,” Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, submitted