CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury Bats For Opposition Unity, Says 'question On PM Face Is Useless'

Amid several Opposition leaders pitching for Prime Minister face for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) leader and party's general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the question about common Opposition face to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming general elections is "useless".

The CPIM leader said his party's endeavour is to ensure maximum unity of secular democratic forces. Yechury said that the general election is not a presidential election, adding that during the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, there were also concerns about a joint Opposition candidate running against then-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but the BJP was defeated.

Speaking to ANI, Sitaram Yechury said, "It will be a Lok Sabha election, it is not a presidential election. The same thing had arisen during the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who would be the face of opposition against him and the result was that a non-BJP government was formed which lasted for 10 years."

Adding further he said, "Who will be PM face, this question is useless. The question is whether to save the country or not. The answer is we have to save the country."

'It's imperative to keep away BJP from power': Yechury

The CPIM general secretary said that unity in Opposition will be created at the state level and that efforts are on to keep away PM Modi-led BJP from power. He claimed that secularism, democracy and the country's constitution are in danger and there is pressure on constitutional institutions.

"Unity will be created at the state level first and our priority is to protect secular democratic values. Today secularism, democracy and the constitution of the country are in danger, there is pressure on the constitutional institutions. Today democracy means that whoever wins the election, the government will be formed by the BJP, so it is imperative to keep away BJP from power and efforts are on for that," Yechury told ANI.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in September, Yechury met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during the latter's Delhi visit to stitch an alliance between all Opposition parties ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Ahead of the meeting with Nitish Kumar, Yechury had said that the prime focus of the Opposition's unity is to save the Constitution and democracy in the country. However, speaking on the contender for the Opposition's PM face, he said that the next Prime Minister candidate is a matter of discussion.

(With inputs from ANI)