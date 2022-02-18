CPI Targets Centre Over Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, Says 'targets Not Fulfilled'

The Communist Party of India (CPI), on Friday, February 18, accused the Central Government of not fulfilling the promises that it had made to Telangana under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of financing the backward districts and that irrigation projects have not been given national status in the state. The CPI further demanded that the Kazipet coach factory and Bayyaram steel factory, and a ST University needs to be set up.

Speaking to ANI, CPI general secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said, "On February 17, Central government assistant secretary to Home Affairs along with the joint secretaries held a virtual meeting on Telangana and AP, the discussion about the AP reorganisation act, whatever funds supposed to be given to AP and Telangana are not given, it's been eight years and still it's pending."

Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 is an act to provide for the reorganisation of the existing State of Andhra Pradesh and for matters connected therewith.

As per the act, on and from the appointed day, there shall be formed a new State to be known as the State of Telangana comprising the following territories of the existing State of Andhra Pradesh, namely-- Adilabad, Karimnagar, Medak, Nizamabad, Warangal, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, 1 (Khammam (but excluding the Mandals of Kukunoor, Velairpadu and Bhurgampadu but not including its revenue villages of Pinapaka, Morampalli Banzar, Bhurgampad, Nagineniprolu, Krishnasagar, Tekula, Sarapaka, Iravendi, Mothepattinagar, Uppusaka, Sompalli and Nakripeta under the Palvancha Revenue Division, and the Mandals of Chintoor, Kunavaram, Vararamachandrapuram and Bhadrachalam but not including the revenue village of Bhadrachalam under the Bhadrachalam Revenue Division) and Hyderabad districts, and thereupon the said territories shall cease to form part of the existing State of Andhra Pradesh.