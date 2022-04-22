CPI Team Stopped From Meeting Jahangirpuri Demolition Victims; D Raja Blames Amit Shah

A CPI delegation led by party general secretary D Raja was stopped from meeting the persons affected by the Jahangirpuri demolition by the Delhi Police on Friday. Speaking to the media, Raja condemned the demolition of shops and the "devastation" of the livelihoods of people. Questioning the police's rationale for not allowing them to meet the victims, he stressed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be held accountable for the anti-encroachment drive. Earlier, CPI(M) Politburo member Brinda Karat had moved the Supreme Court seeking compensation for the affected persons.

D Raja remarked, "We are one of the oldest political parties in the country. We know what is our responsibility and we stand for communal harmony. We stand for the unity of people who follow different faiths. Here, some disturbance happened and violence took place. Why was bulldozing ordered? Who should be held responsible for bulldozing? And how did the Delhi Police act? The Delhi Police is directly under the Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah. Amit Shah should be held responsible for the illegal bulldozing without following any due process."

D Raja, CPI General Secretary reaches the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area in Delhi



"We come here to meet the victims, Police is not allowing us, India belongs to everybody," D Raja said pic.twitter.com/IjpvfEFR3Y — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

The Jahangirpuri demolition

The NDMC commenced a two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday. There was a heavy police presence in the area to provide security to the officials of the civic agency and senior police officers were personally present on the spot to focus on the law and order situation. After senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a plea before an SC bench seeking an urgent hearing of the petition challenging this action, CJI NV Ramana ordered status quo until April 21. But the opposition cried foul as the drive continued even after the SC order.

On Thursday, a bench of the SC comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai issued notice in all the petitions filed pertaining to the Jahangirpuri demolition case. At the outset, senior advocate Dushyant Dave argued that this case raises far-reaching questions of constitutional and national importance. When the court questioned him on what is the national importance of this matter, Dave replied that a particular section of society has been targeted. While the apex court made it clear that it can't stop demolition across the country, it sought affidavits from the petitioners and counter-affidavits.