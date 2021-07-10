CPI Urges PM Modi To Withdraw Essential Defence Services Ordinance That Prohibits Strikes

CPI General Secretary D Raja wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday regarding the recently passed Essential Defence Services Ordinance (EDSO) 2021. Raja sought withdrawal of the ‘draconian’ law that prohibits any agitation or strike by workers engaged in the essential defence services.

In his letter to PM Modi, Raja said taking away the right of workers to go on strike is a violation of their fundamental rights. Criticising the ordinance cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind on July 1, Raja said the government claims to be the protector of democracy , ut does not give the right to strike to the workers - something that is entitled by the democracy.

“You will appreciate that employees and their trade unions resort to strike action as a last weapon when all other means of protest representation on genuine grievances are ignored by the employer,” Raja wrote.

The CPI leader also mentioned that employees of 41 Ordnance Factories are protesting against the Government's decision to splinter the Ordnance Factories into 7 Corporations. The employees have genuine grievances about the existence of these 7 corporations since the government declared that PSUs will be privatised and in the strategic sector only four PSUs will exist. He further noted that the government has not released any official statement about the existence of Ordnance Factories, whether all the 76,000 employees will continue to be Defence Civilian employees with all facilities available to them.

"Therefore, the employees and the Trade Unions are fully justified in calling for a strike, as they feel they have been ignored and that their future is in the dark. It is the responsibility of the Government as a model employer. is to call the Federations and enter into a negotiated mutually agreed agreement instead of crushing the democratic rights of the employees," D Raja added.

Essential Defence Services Ordinance 2021

Last month, the central government came out with an ordinance prohibiting strikes, lockouts, and lay-offs in units engaged in essential defence services. The government may issue such an order whenever necessary, in the interest of the country, to ensures public order, decency, or morality. The prohibition order will remain in force for six months and may be extended by six months depending on the situation. Strikes and lockouts that are declared after the prohibition order is issued, will be deemed illegal.

"Any person, who commences a strike which is illegal under this Ordinance or goes or remains on, or otherwise takes part in, any such strike, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine which may extend to Rs 10,000 or both," the notification issued by the Law Ministry said.

Further, such an employee will be liable to disciplinary action including dismissal as per the terms and conditions of his service. All offences punishable under the Ordinance will be cognisable and non-bailable.