CPI Welcomes Farooq Abdullah's Release, Demands The Same For Other J&K Political Detainees

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Saturday welcomed the release of National Conference chief and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah. However, the party also demanded the release of other political detainees in the Union Territory.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, CPI General Secretary D Raja said, "The CPI has demanded the release of all the political detainees in Jammu and Kashmir. It is good that the government issued orders to revoke detention of Farooq Abdullah, but what about the release of Farooq's son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti? Why are they not releasing the other political detainees?"

Abdullah and other political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir were placed under preventive detention on August 5 last year ahead of the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state - which was extended for three more months on December 16.

Farooq Abdullah's release

On March 13, the Jammu and Kashmir government revoked the detention order of Farooq Abdullah. He then came to his terrace at his Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar, and spoke to media, stating that he is free now. The former Chief Minister of J&K thanked the people of the state and the country for standing by his side and wished that the people of his state will be free soon but refused to comment on political affairs till all the J&K leaders including his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is released.

Rohit Kansal, the principal secretary of Planning, Development and Monitoring Department of Jammu Kashmir, posted a letter on Twitter on Friday, stating the government order. The order said that the government has decided to revoke the PSA imposed on senior Abdullah with immediate effect.

PSA against Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah

On February 6, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had slapped the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against Mehbooba Mufti and former CM Omar Abdullah, reportedly a day before their detention was supposed to end. Along with them, Shah Faesel, Naeem Akhtar, Ali Mohammad Sagar, and Sarah Madni have been detained under the Public Safety Act by the Jammu-Kashmir administration since August 5.

Meanwhile, ex-PDP minister Altaf Bukhari along with 40 other leaders has launched Kashmir's new political front 'Jammu Kashmir Apni party', accepting the 'undeniable reality' of scrapping Article 370 by the Centre.

