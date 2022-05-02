CPI(M) Hits Out At BJP Over Imposition Of UCC, Accuses It Of 'implementing RSS Agenda'

As the debate on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country continues, CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah accused the BJP of targeting Muslims on every ground and UCC is one of the agendas. The CPI(M) leader further stated that the agenda of RSS is being implemented by the BJP government.

Hannan Mollah told Republic, "Bulldozer politics is a barbaric politics, even an animal wouldn't behave with another animal in this manner. Removing loudspeakers is also being done just to attack Muslims of the country. UCC is nothing but their agenda to target Muslims in the country".

This comes after Congress MP KTS Tulsi backed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's pitch to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. Speaking to Republic TV, the Congress leader said that the imposition of the UCC related to the Human Rights of citizens.

KTS Tulsi told Republic TV, "We need Uniform Civil Code. It relates to the Human Rights of citizens".

"Muslim women are also entitled to the protection of the constitution. It should be first consent with the religious leader then only it will be an effective tool for ensuring civil and Human Rights of Muslims women can be protected", he added.

While BJP national Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla spoke to Republic TV and said, "Why Congress who talks about women rights are always optimizing women empowerment".

He added that Congress as a party opposed the move but their MPs are backing UCC.

Assam CM Stresses Need To Give Justice To Muslim Women

Joining the chorus calling for the imposition of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the introduction of the legislation is necessary to give justice to all Muslim women.

While speaking to the media during his visit to New Delhi, Sarma said, "Everybody wants UCC. No Muslim woman wants her husband to bring home 3 other wives. Ask any Muslim woman. UCC is not my issue, it is an issue for all Muslim women. If they are to be given justice, after the scrapping of Triple Talaq, UCC will have to be brought".

