CPI(M) Accuses Centre Of 'political Revenge' Against Kerala Over Flood Relief

The CPI(M) on Wednesday, January 8, issued a statement accusing the Centre of taking a 'political revenge' on Kerala by not providing any flood relief. According to the party, the Centre is 'ignoring' Kerala which faced major devastation during the 2018 floods.

This statement came after a high-level committee of Home Ministry had on Monday approved additional central assistance of Rs 5,908 crore to seven states from NDRF which were affected by floods, landslides, cloudbursts during the monsoon.

The statement read, "Kerala has asked for Rs 2100 crore as Centre's aid. But the meeting, chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah, unilaterally decided not to give aid to Kerala. For the free rice of 89,540 tonnes supplied during the 2018 flood in camps, Rs 205.81 crore has been demanded by the Centre. The FCI manager has sent a letter stating that it is of utmost importance."

Slamming the Centre the party further alleged , "The central government has tried to destroy the state by not giving GST share, not raising the debt ceiling and trying to stop foreign funding to Kerala. This is due to the fact that people of Kerala are unanimously opposing the extreme communal and anti-people policies adopted by the central government."

"The central government, which is undermining the country's secularism, is seeking to abolish the federal system. There has to be a strong protest and a united struggle against these measures against Kerala," the statement said.

The massive floods that hit Kerala in August 2018 claimed several lives and destroyed a large amount of property across the state. Following the situation, authorities had set up flood relief camps in Kerala.

In the wake of the heavy downpour, Wayanad parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi had written to Shaktikanta Das, the RBI governor, seeking an extension on the time period for repayment of crop loans of farmers in the state to 31 December 2019.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)