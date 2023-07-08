CPI(M) Accuses State Election Commission Of Enacting Farce In Bengal Panchayat Polls

The CPI(M) accused the State Election Commission of enacting a farce in the name of holding panchayat elections in West Bengal on Saturday.

The CPI(M) also blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for deaths on the polling day.

Alleging that loot took place during the polling, CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said that it, however, did not succeed in all places as it is 2023 and not 2018 when the rural polls was a one-sided affair for the ruling party.

"The State Election Commission has enacted a farce in the name of holding the polls," Chakraborty said.

Describing Saturday's three-tier rural polls in the state as a "very dirty affair" having taken place, he claimed that widespread violence took place at the behest of activists of the ruling party.

Stating that it is not important as to supporters of which party died in poll-related violence, he said every death is unfortunate and sad.

Of all the deaths, it has been claimed that eight persons owed allegiance to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Chakraborty blamed the TMC for the deaths, claiming that it is "their politics of loot and killings that have led to such a situation." He claimed that in some places, it was the factions of the ruling party which engaged in violence against each other.

The CPI(M) leader said that central forces were not deployed in all booths as was ordered by the Calcutta High Court.