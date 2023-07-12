CPI(M), Congress Accuse Each Other Of Creating Tension Over Kerala Boat Accident

A political row erupted in the state on Tuesday over a boat accident near Muthalappozhi here a day ago that claimed four lives, with the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala and the opposition Congress accusing each other of trying to create tension in the coastal area.

Of the four fishermen on the boat that capsized in the waters of Muthalappozhi -- where a river and a lake meet the Arabian Sea -- on the previous day, one of them was found dead hours after the accident and the bodies of the remaining three were recovered by Tuesday evening, police said.

Amidst the search operations, a political row has been kicked up following protests by some persons against Kerala Ministers V Sivankutty, G R Anil and Antony Raju when they visited the coastal area on Monday.

Referring to the protests against him and the other ministers, Raju claimed that the 3-5 persons who protested were Congress workers who were not even from Muthalappozhi.

Raju said that had the ministers not intervened, the actions of the Congress workers would have led to a conflict with the locals. "So it was a political move under the Congress leadership to create tension and conflict in the coastal area," he alleged while speaking to the media here.

Countering the allegation, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly V D Satheesan contended that the ministers, instead of comforting the fishermen and families of the victims, used "provocative" words against them which led to the incident.

Satheesan also condemned the case lodged against Latin Catholic Church priest Father Eugene Pereira under Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot) of the IPC, saying that the Left government "was lodging cases against everyone to intimidate them".

Speaking to reporters here, he said the case against the priest should be withdrawn immediately as Pereira had only objected to the allegedly provocative words used by the ministers.

Pereira, speaking along similar lines as the LoP, told the media that the case against him was a planned move to "silence his voice" of protest.

"The police were pressurised to lodge the case against me. I did not commit any crime. The ministers were leaving after using provocative words against the locals and I responded in a similar fashion," he said.

He also said that he has always cooperated with the good work done by the government and the ministers, but the administration has not been heeding the requests and demands of the fishermen to take steps to prevent accidents in the Muthalappozhi area.

"This is the 10th such incident there this year," he pointed out.

Pereira also said that he did not get intimidated by the case against him, as he has been named as a co-accused or accused in 140 other FIRs lodged in connection with the protests over environmental concerns against the Adani Vizhinjam seaport construction. "This one makes it 141," he said.

The priest said that further course of action, including holding of any protests, would be decided after discussions with the fishermen of the area.

An officer of Anchuthengu police station said they had on their own lodged an FIR against Pereira as he allegedly asked the people to restrain the ministers in their presence. "A case under section 153 of the IPC has been registered against him," the officer said.

Scuba divers of the Indian Navy as well personnel of the Coast guard, the Marine Enforcement Agency of the Fisheries Department and the police have been working since morning to find the three fishermen who went missing after the accident at Muthalappozhi.

When ministers Sivankutty, Anil and Raju reached the village under Anchuthengu police station limit after the incident, the locals complained that the launch of rescue operations to save the missing fishermen was delayed.

They also alleged a lack of sincere efforts from the side of the administration to ensure the safety of fishermen venturing into the seas at Muthalappozhi where boat accidents have claimed several lives in the past due to the construction of "an unscientific breakwater" system.

Later, in a statement, Sivankutty alleged that Pereira tried to create tension in the area by asking the people assembled there to block the way of the ministers. He said a major conflict was avoided as the locals exercised restraint and did not heed Pereira's call to stop the ministers.

Rejecting the allegations against him, Pereira, the Vicar General of the Latin Archdiocese and a leader of the protest against the Adani Vizhinjam port project, had on Monday claimed that the people raised the voice of protest against the ministers when they shouted at the protesters with the support of their party workers.