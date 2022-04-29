CPI(M) Denounces LIC IPO Launch; Claims Undervaluation Of LIC's Real Worth

The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday strongly opposed the Central Government's handling of the Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) Initial Public Offering (IPO), claiming that it is a move toward the collapse of the corporation's public character. It further denounced the government's 'handing over invaluable finances primarily controlled by nearly 29 crore policyholders.'

The CPI (M) Polit Bureau said in a statement that the LIC occupies a unique position in the insurance market, having been established through the nationalisation of private insurance businesses to contribute to nation-building.

"A hybrid saving-cum-risk coverage product was innovated and proved to be popular with ordinary people; this led to a rapid expansion of business. Where the Government of India invested only Rs 5 crore, the total life fund today is Rs 34 lakh crore," they said. The Sitaram Yechury led CPI(M) further claimed that the government intended to transform the financial institution from a policyholder-owned trust to a profit-maximising corporation.

"The Polit Bureau while, in principle, opposing the IPO of an institution whose assets are largely owned by crores of policyholders, is particularly outraged by the arbitrary manner in which undervaluation of the real worth of LIC and undermining of the interest of the policyholders is being aggressively pursued by the Government," the CPI(M)'s statement read while urging for the widest possible opposition to the IPO.

LIC IPO Price band fixed at Rs 902-949

The price band for the Rs 21,000 crore public offer of LIC IPO, which is expected to commence on May 4, has been set at Rs 902-949 per share, according to sources. LIC Policyholders would receive a Rs 60 discount, while retail investors and employees will receive a Rs 40 reduction.

The issue is likely to be launched for subscription on May 4 and close on May 9, with a bid lot of 15 shares. On May 2, anchor investors can subscribe to the insurance company's shares. By selling 22.13 crore shares in this IPO, the government will shed a 3.5% interest in the insurance colossus.

LIC has reserved 2.21 crore shares or 10% of the issue size for its policyholders, while 15 lakh shares for employees, sources said. After policyholders and shareholders' reservations, the remaining shares will be allocated in the ratio of 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 35% for retail investors and 15% for non-institutional investors.

Sources said that 60% of the QIB portion has been reserved for anchor investors. The government in February had planned to sell a 5% stake or 31.6 crore shares in the insurance behemoth and had filed draft papers with Sebi.

(With PTI Inputs)

Image: ANI