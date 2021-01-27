CPI(M) Downplays R-Day Tractor Rally Violence, Stresses 'police Action Can't Be Condoned'

The CPI(M) Polit Bureau on Wednesday reiterated that the Union government should repeal the three farm laws in the Budget session of Parliament commencing on January 29. Lauding the success of the tractor parade carried out by farmers on Republic Day, it also sought a separate law guaranteeing the Minimum Support Price. Claiming that Tuesday's violence was the handiwork of "agent provocateurs" with links to BJP, it contended that these untoward incidents cannot detract the focus from the main demand of farmers.

At the same time, it castigated the Delhi Police for resorting to lathi-charge and teargassing at various places and added that this "provoked" an angry reaction from the protesters. Moreover, the Polit Bureau extended support to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's decision to continue the agitation until the repeal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. While the SKM has condemned the violence, it alleged that a "dirty conspiracy" was hatched with the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and other anti-social elements such as Deep Sidhu to malign the farmers' stir.

CPIM Politburo hails the mammoth tractor parade organized by farmers’ unions on #RepublicDay. Over a lakh of tractors participated with many lakhs of farmers peacefully moving on the agreed routes for the parade.

Full Statement:https://t.co/QxzojWEF7E — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) January 27, 2021

Read: Delhi Farmers' Riot Crackdown LIVE Updates: 2 Farm Unions Pull Out Of Anti-farm Law Stir

What are the farm laws?

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi. In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. While at least 300 police personnel have been injured in the violence, the Delhi Police have register 22 FIRs against the protesters. Most importantly, farmer leaders Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, Joginder Singh Ugraha and Rakesh Tikait have also been named in one of the FIRs.

Read: Centre Seeks ASI Report On Damages Caused To The Red Fort During Violent Protests On R-Day