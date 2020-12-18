CPI(M) Kerala Councillor Tells People 'chant For Me, Not God'; Won't Work For Non-voters

A CPI-M Councillor triggered a controversy after he said that people should be grateful to the Communist governments and regimes when they drink water from the pipelines fitted by them. He also said that people must chant the name of the leader instead of the god they worship.

'I will work only for those who voted for me'

"I want to tell you one thing. When you are drinking water from the pipes fitted by the Communists, drink it with gratitude. You must learn to chant Hare Krishna Kumar (his own name) instead of 'Hare Ram Hare Ram.' I will not be the Councillor of the entire panchayat. I will work only for those who voted for me," Hare Krishna Kumar said in Haripad Municipality of Alappuzha District in Kerala.

Kerala local body election results

Meanwhile, the CPM led ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala on Wednesday registered a significant victory in local body polls considered as the semifinals ahead of crucial Assembly polls next year.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the success of the ruling front as "people’s victory." "It’s a befitting reply from the people of Kerala to the forces who tried to destroy our achievements, central agencies which worked with an ulterior motive, communal forces which wanted to weaken the unity of the people and the forces which unleashed lies against the government," he said.

The LDF managed to keep its rural base almost intact winning 514 grama panchayats. The UDF ended up with 377 grama panchayats, however, maintaining its upper hand in municipalities winning 45 of the 86. The LDF won 35. Meanwhile, the BJP retained the Palakkad municipality and seized the Pandalam municipality by winning 18 of the 33 wards. The BJP candidates also won in 23 of the grama panchayats.

