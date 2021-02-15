CPI(M) Lambasts Centre Over Activist Disha Ravi's Arrest; Demands Her Immediate Release

In the wake of Disha Ravi's arrest from Bengaluru, CPI(M) on Monday called upon the Union government to end the persecution of young activists in the country. As per a statement, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau issued a statement condemning the "atrocious action" of the Delhi Police. It lamented that the activist had been charged with sedition and criminal conspiracy on "absurd grounds". Moreover, it demanded the immediate withdrawal of charges against Ravi and her release from police custody. According to CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, slapping draconian charges against activists like her will destroy India's future.

The Modi government has to end such persecution of young activists forthwith.

These youngsters are the future of India.

Persecuting them under draconian laws will destroy our future.

Stop this.

#DishaRavihttps://t.co/tXpJGk04eY pic.twitter.com/7TAMEPe1qs — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 15, 2021

Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody

On February 3, Greta Thunberg stirred a row by posting a toolkit for people to help in the agitation against the farm laws. The 6-page document titled 'Ask India Why' consisted of detailed instructions to target the Indian government and a few Indian corporate enterprises, in the garb of the farmers' protest. After the tweet and its contents were highlighted by Republic Media Network, the environmental activist deleted it and posted an updated version of the document which is a toned-down version of the original one. However, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against the authors of the toolkit under Sections 120, 124A, 153, and 153A of the Indian Penal Code.

In connection with this, 21-year-old activist Disha Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 13 and was remanded to police custody for 5 days after being produced in front of a magistrate on Sunday. Addressing a press briefing earlier in the day, Delhi Police Cyber Cell Joint CP Prem Nath revealed that the "action plan" outlined in the toolkit was carried out in Delhi on January 26 resulting in 510 police personnel getting injured. Moreover, he alleged that Shantanu, Nikita Jacob and Disha Ravi are the creators of the toolkit.

Claiming that incriminating evidence was also found from Disha's device, he justified the action against the 21-year-old activist citing that Jacob did not cooperate with the police. Additionally, he allayed concerns about the manner of her arrest. According to the senior official, Disha, Shantanu and Nisha Jacob participated in a Zoom meeting organised by pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation on January 11 to shape the modalities for the action plan on Republic Day. Meanwhile, non-bailable warrants have been issued by the court against Jacob and Shantanu who are absconding at present.

