CPI(M) Lashes Out At Centre As Political Storm Over Rafale Probe In France Rages

On Saturday, CPI(M) lashed out at the Centre after France commenced a probe into the Rafale deal signed by PM Modi and then French President François Hollande. Writing on Twitter, it stated, "Shameful that India is being subjected to a probe of corruption on Rafale deal by French agencies because of Modi government's defence of his crony capitalist friends". Thereafter, it reiterated its demand for an independent probe into the matter. Meanwhile, Congress claimed vindication of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's stance and called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe to investigate the alleged corruption in the deal.

The Rafale deal controversy

The government of India signed a deal with the French government and Dassault Aviation to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets to bolster India’s urgent requirement on the eastern and western borders in 2016. The opposition parties led by the Congress-led a frontal attack on this deal costing 7.8 million euros in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had demanded a JPC to probe various allegations like the escalation of procurement price and undue benefits to a private Indian company. On November 14, 2019, the Supreme Court dismissed pleas seeking a review of its verdict dated December 14, 2018 judgement, which had rejected the petitions against the Rafale deal.

Mediapart's revelations

French online journal Mediapart revealed that France has commenced a judicial investigation into the Rafale deal on June 14. While the country's national financial prosecutor Parquet National Financier (PNF) had dismissed an initial complaint filed by NGO Sherpa in 2019, its new head Jean-François Bohnert decided to start a probe after the plaint was updated with Mediapart's recent series of investigations. The NGO has alleged levelled allegations such as “corruption”, “influence peddling”, “money laundering”, “favouritism” and undue tax wavering.

An independent magistrate shall examine questions surrounding the actions of top politicians such as former French president François Hollande and current French president Emmanuel Macron. The probe is also expected to focus on the role of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani. Dassault Aviation and the Reliance Group formed a joint venture company- Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (51% Reliance Aerostructure and 49% Dassault Aviation) with an industrial plant in Nagpur for discharge of offsets. Citing confidential documents, Mediapart claimed that Dassault had no interest in forming this partnership other than for "political reasons".