CPI(M) Leader Backs Telangana CM KCR's Decision To Skip NITI Aayog Meet; 'no Expectations'

A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced his decision to skip the NITI Aayog meeting, the opposition CPI(M) on Sunday, August 7, came out in the TRS leader's support stating that there are no expectations from the meeting and it is just regular meeting.

Speaking to ANI, CPI(M) state secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao said that CM KCR has decided to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting due to failure in resolving major issues. As he launched an indirect attack on the BJP-led Central government, Babu Rao said NITI Aayog had failed to solve several underlying issues in the country.

"The NITI Aayog has failed to play an important role like planning a commission. Instead, it is being used by the government to implement harmful policies and for political purposes", he added.

Earlier on Saturday, the Telangana chief minister, in an angry letter, to PM Modi said that he won't attend the meeting "as a mark of strong protest" against the government. Citing issues of price rise, bulldozer actions, and communal statements, KCR claimed that the state has been ignored by the government.

Similar allegations were made by other opposition parties as well including Tamil Nadu's DMK and West Bengal's Trinamool Congress, but none of them have boycotted the meeting.

KCR accuses Centre of 'discriminating' between states

Telangana CM KCR in his letter to PM Modi informed about his decision to boycott the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog scheduled to be held on August 7, Sunday, as he alleged that the central government has adopted a ‘discriminating’ trend towards states.

"India as a strong nation can develop only when the states develop. Strong and economically vibrant states alone can make India a strong country", he added.

“In view of these facts I do not find it useful to attend the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog scheduled to be held on August 7, 2022, and I am staying away from it as a mark of strong protest against the present trend of the central government to discriminate against the states and not treating them as equal partners in our collective effort to make India a strong and developed country,” the letter reads.

(Image: ANI/@KCR/Facebook)