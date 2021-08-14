CPI(M) Leader Elamaram Kareem Writes To RS Secy, Demands Probe Over Parliament Scuffle

Claiming that the opposition MPs were 'physically assaulted,' Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Elamaram Kareem on Friday wrote to Rajya Sabha Secretary-General seeking an immediate probe and necessary actions on the August 11 incidents of Rajya Sabha. Earlier on Thursday, the CPI(M) leader had alleged 'heavy deployment of marshals' and attack on women MPs. On Wednesday, August 11, the Monsoon Session of the Parliament was witnessed with dramatic events and unfortunate scenes in the name of protests against the Pegasus scandal and farmers' stir.

CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem also tweeted alleging the Government of passing key Bills without discussion.

Passing of key Bills without discussion & vote is unacceptable.

Heavy deployment of marshals during Insurance Bill, the way they assaulted even women MPs & how they pursue false charges indicate the heights of strangling our Parliamentary democracy. We'll continue our struggle. — Elamaram Kareem (@ElamaramKareem_) August 12, 2021

It is pertinent to mention that the allegations from CPI(M) leader came after two security officials on Thursday submitted written complaints about the behaviour of opposition members during their protest in the well of House. Elamaran Kareem was specifically called out with allegations of manhandling the marshals. In a massive accusation, marshals alleged Kareem of severely choking the neck of a male marshal while a lady marshal was pulled and dragged by Congress MPs Phulodevi Netam and Chhaya Sharma. The opposition members were seen stormed into the well of the House and attempted to climb on the Table of the House and to tear the papers placed on it.

Ruckus in Rajya Sabha and Sine Die adjournment of Lok Sabha

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament, filled with dramatic events and unfortunate scenes in the name of protests against the Pegasus scandal and farmers' stir came to an end on Wednesday, August 11. While there were protests in both Houses of the Parliament, it was the Rajya Sabha that witnessed the worst chaos with Opposition leaders entering the well of the House, shouting slogans, jumping atop tables, tearing rule-books, and flinging pieces of papers in the Chair's face. Videos of the ruckus in the Upper House were accessed by Republic TV on Thursday, August 12. Dressed in white, a woman marshal was seen trying to keep the woman Parliamentarians at bay while some of the Members of the Parliament tried to push and attack her.

Owing to the continuous 'interruptions' from opposition MPs, speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, August 11, announced that Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die. The Monsoon session that was supposed to work till August 13 ended two days earlier with a record of only 22% productivity. With this, the Lok Sabha speaker also announced that 'sincere efforts were made to ensure meaningful discussions on matters of public importance in the House. However, hopes and aspirations of the people remained unfulfilled'.

