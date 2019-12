Lawmakers from the CPI(M) party along with its secretary-general Sitaram Yechury were seen defying the law, namely Section 144 which forbids the gathering of more than four people.

“If Modi wants to run a police government, there will definitely be strong Opposition to it,” Yechury told reporters. Leaders expressed their refusal to obey the rule of Sec 144 and said that police rule will not be tolerated.