CPI(M) Leaders Speak In Protest Of CAA In New Delhi

Politics

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, Sitharam Yechury among others voiced their disapproval against the CAA and the NRC in the national capital today.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat voiced out her strong disapproval against the CAA, NRC and the imposition of Section 144 in the national capital on Thursday, December 19. She stated that the Modi-Shah government’s Trishul attack is the CAA and the NRC and that the national capital put under lockdown was unacceptable. She spoke on other regions like the northeast and Karnataka being under lockdown and alleged that the government wants to suppress all voices of dissent because they don’t have any public support.

