CPI(M) Levels Charges Against Chennithala; Accuses Him Of Leaking Voters' Personal Data

Ahead of Kerala Assembly elections this year, the ruling CPI(M) has alleged that opposition leader and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala is leaking personal data of voters. Levelling charges against Chennithala, CPI(M) politburo member M A Baby has stated that Chennithala is leaking personal data of Keralite voters to a foreign-based website by publishing the information from its IP address registered in Singapore.

This comes a day after Chennithala released the details of 4.3 lakh voters whose names were allegedly figured multiple times in the voters' list through the website - "http://operationtwins.com". According to Baby, the personal details of voters were being analysed on the mentioned website.

"Even the personal information of voters were analysed and published on the website. With this, all such personal data was received by the website, with an IP address in Singapore," said Baby at a a meet-the-press programme. READ | "UDF, LDF Govts betrayed Kerala; time to answer them via ballots": Yogi Adityanath

Citing a breach of law, Baby has urged that government and legal experts to look into the matter. Additionally, the CPI(M) leader also pushed for necessary action by the Election Commission (EC) in the case of alleged double votes. Baby further hit back and countered Chennithala's claim that LDF was responsible for double entries of the names of the same people in the list. He stated that the grand old party had the 'tradition' of subverting the voters' list.

Kerala elections

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Front swept the 140-member Assembly by bagging 91 seats. On the other hand, UDF managed to win only in 47 constituencies. After the LDF won, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Kerala on May 25, 2016. While the UDF made huge gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by winning 19 out of 20 seats in the state, the ruling alliance made a comeback in the local body polls held in December 2020 by winning 7,262 seats as against that of UDF and NDA that could win 5,893 and 1,182 seats respectively.

Though Vijayan remains the CM face for LDF, the UDF has not yet projected any Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming election. On the other hand, BJP is hoping to make inroads in the state by roping in Metroman E Sreedharan as its election candidate from Palakkad. In Kerala, 140 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 40,771 polling stations. While the polling will be conducted in a single phase on April 6, the counting of votes is scheduled for May 2.

With PTI Inputs

Image Credits: Twitter/@MABABYCPIM/@chennithala