CPI(M) Likens RSS To SDPI & Jamaat-e-islami; Vows To End 'both Polarisation Agenda'

In a shocking comparison, CPI(M) general secretary Kodeyari Balakrishnan, on Sunday, while addressing a public gathering likened the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) to the Islamic outfits SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami. Claiming that while RSS polarised on Hindutva, the SDPI and Jammat were provoking Muslim sentiments. Slamming all three outfits, he said that the CPI(M) state committee has decided to launch a ward-level campaign to save the constitution.

CPI(M) compares RSS to SDPI, Jamaat

"While RSS-BJP is trying to spread Hindutva, one group is trying to invoke Muslim sentiments. A reverse campaign is being organized by Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI by propagating 'Liberating India through Islam' idea. Jamaat-e-Islam is for Islamic India, while SDPI is making faith a weapon for terrorism. It is time to expose these attempts. Save constitution groups must isolate these groups at the ward-level, as decided by the state committee," he said.

He added, "Our opposition is running a campaign which has been examined. RSS is a strong Hindutva organisation in Kerala in which central ministers are overseeing the Hindutva polarisation in the state. They are organising door-to-door visits to strengthen their communal agenda."

SDPI's various attacks

Recently in January, a Bengaluru terror module was busted with the arrest of six members of the Social Democratic Party of India who had allegedly attempted to kill an RSS worker on December 22 for taking part in a pro-CAA rally. Similarly in Kerala, SDPI workers attacked BJP secretary A K Nazeer for attending a pro-CAA public meeting while offering namaz outside a mosque in Kerala's Nedumkandam in Idukki district. Sources report that the leader was kicked and allegedly thrashed with furniture for over 15 minutes, before the mosque's Imam intervened.

RSS pro-CAA outreach

As per sources, senior functionaries of the RSS have directed all its affiliated organisations to reach out to people over the next three months to convince them about the Citizenship Amendment Act. Moreover, the Sangh Parivar leadership, according to sources, expressed its concern at the shrinking support base of tribal people, Dalits, and the minorities. Since December 2019, there have been nationwide protests against this legislation.

