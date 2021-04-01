CPIM Lodges Complaint With EC Against BJP And TMC Over Nandigram Ruckus On Polling Day

As phase-2 of the West Bengal assembly elections were underway on Thursday, a delegation of the Left parties met the Election Commission and lodged a complaint against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP about the incidents of violence which were reported at some of the polling stations. While addressing a press conference, CPI(M) legislator Mohammad Salim said, "there is a combined effort to create confusion by the TMC and the BJP".

Salim apprised that the Left delegation has urged the Election Commission to take action against the two parties while adding that they want the elections to be held in a peaceful manner.

Criticising the Election Commission, Salim said that the observers have not taken the incidents of violence seriously and no action has been taken on the same. He added no action was taken despite the attack on CM Mamata Banerjee.

Salim further alleged that there are officers of BJP as well as TMC who were responsible for the violence and clashes which were reported during the phase-2 polling earlier in the day.

No major untoward incident took place barring a few stray incidents: EC

However, after the conclusion of the phase-2 voting process, the Chief Electoral Officer of Kolkata said that nothing untoward has happened in the election barring a few stray incidents.

"We are checking everything. We have been monitoring everything. We have the machinery and people are also deployed everywhere. Seven people have been arrested for Keshwar violence. A candidate has been attacked in Keshpur along with four others," he said.

CEO further added, "slogannering was seen in Nandigram. Senior officials were sent to the spot where they got the situation under control. I don't think apart from few stray incidents, any major untoward incident has taken place".

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that poll rigging took place as she toured several booths whereas the women voters at the booth raised slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' against Mamata Banerjee. In retaliation, Banerjee termed them as outsiders from UP and Bihar. Amid the ruckus outside a polling booth at Gokul Nagar in Nandigram, the Chief Minister was holed up in the school's election booth while the incidents of violence were witnessed.

Nandigram constituency has become the epicentre of the West Bengal assembly elections as the heavyweights Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP and TMC Supremo and incumbent chief minister Mamata Banerjee have locked horns from the constituency, making it an intensified battle between the two parties.

Earlier in the day, the TMC also lodged complaints against CRPF while alleging collusion of CRPF with the BJP. The TMC also claimed that CRPF jawans were not allowing the voters to enter the booth and influencing them in favour of the BJP. Responding to the TMC's allegations, CRPF has called all the allegations 'baseless' while stating that the integrity of the force is beyond doubt.

"All allegations are baseless. CRPF is a great force and has a clean history to play a fair and clean role in performing its duty. Its integrity is beyond doubt," CRPF said in its response.

The voting which began at 7 AM concluded at 6 PM. The remaining phases of the eight-phase election are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.