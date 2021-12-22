CPI(M) MP E Kareem Says Bill To Raise Women's Marriage Age 'politically Driven To Divide'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, on December 22 CPI-M Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem opposed the Bill to raise women's marriage age from 18 years to 21 years, like that of a competent male adult in the country. Intensifying the speculations over the proposed Bill, Kareem contended that it is tabled to 'divide communities more ahead of the Uttar Pradesh General Assembly elections in 2022'.

While stating that the Centre did not conclude exhaustive and requisite research before proposing the amendments, Kareem said "Without doing any work in the research area, this Bill will have no meaning."

"How will the Bill improve women's health and education as the Centre states?" Kareem asserted.

Also, Kareem further stated there exists no clarity on the motive behind the Bill and stakeholders have not been consulted too. Stressing that the Bill is politically motivated and to 'creat division', Kareem said, "We had asked the Prime Minister to send the bill to standing committee but it was passed without any deliberation and discussion."

CPI(M) MP claims raising women's marriage age will have 'catastrophic effects'

Writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem, on December 20, stated that the introduction of such a bill will have a 'very huge social impact.'

"You may note the fact that the intention behind this legislation has drawn widespread criticism in different levels. If this bill is passed, various personal and faith-based laws with govern marriages in India now will have to be amended. Not only that, the results will be catastrophic if the government is planning to merely raise the age of marriage without creating any social awareness," Elamaram Kareem told PM Modi.

Kareem further suggested that if the move was being considered for 'health reasons', then the government should instead ensure nourishment, and food security to prevent infant mortality. "The argument that the age of marriage of women is being raised to bring out gender equality is also fallacious," he said.

Kareem's letter to PM Modi can be perused below: